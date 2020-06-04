Volunteers offer protesters forms for voter registration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As protesters marched the sidewalks of downtown Wilmington and filled the steps of City Hall for a sixth night Thursday, a few volunteers off to the side urged people to continue the momentum by registering to vote.
“This is so important. I mean, it’s important that our whole community come out and realize that this is not a political issue, it’s not a racial issue. This is an everyone issue. Everyone needs to come out," said Carter Jewell. "Black lives matter and we all need to be supporting it. We need to make sure that our voices are heard today at city hall, next week and in November as well.”
Jewell was one of several volunteers answering questions and providing voter registration forms.
Wilmington City Councilman Kevin Spears spoke to the group Wednesday night, encouraging the development of plans to continue the calls for change into the future in sustainable ways.
“This level of unity and support, particularly from young people is wonderful to see,” said Councilman Spears, Wednesday. “This level of momentum needs to push forward and be productive,” he added.
Right now, the State Board of Elections and N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is offering some voter registration services online to those with a North Carolina driver’s license or I.D.
