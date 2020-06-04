The sixth day of protests in downtown Wilmington wrapped up peacefully

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a moment where it got a little tense, the crowds dispersed quickly ahead of the curfew.
The size of the crowd had grown compared with previous nights; protestors were very passionate.
The WECT reporters commented that the organizers have been incredibly self-driven to maintain order.
As curfew approached, organizers were calling through megaphones for people to leave.
Tonight, organizer Lily Nicole asked protestors to leave early because she was scared for their safety.
Earlier, when a man shouted, “All lives matter,” it was a little tense, but the police were on the scene immediately and the situation was diffused very quickly.
The death of George Floyd added to the pain and frustration already felt by one woman in the crowd.
Georgia Davis’s brother, Brandon Smith, was killed in 2013 in Castle Hayne—shot 27 times while unarmed by members of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Speaking about tonight’s protest, one of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s officers said, “We want protests to be peaceful.” He said it was good to see that leaders took control. “We don’t want to have to intervene unless we have to.”
After crowds packed both sides of Third Street earlier on, downtown Wilmington cleared out within minutes.
It was another night of peaceful protests.
