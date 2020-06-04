North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association files lawsuit against Governor Cooper’s office

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - On behalf of 185 businesses, the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association (NCBATA) filed a lawsuit to have private bars included under the same reopening safety rules as dining establishments and breweries.
The NCBATA has repeatedly asked the governor’s office for a reopening date for private bars to no avail.
“Despite our numerous requests, the governor’s office has offered no science or data showing that having a drink in a private bar is more dangerous than having a drink in a brewery bar, distillery bar, or even a restaurant bar,” said association President Zack Medford.
Representatives from NCBATA spoke with the governor’s office June 3 and although there was an encouraging exchange of facts and ideas, they do not believe the governor will consent to reopen by June 12.
After this conversation, the NCBATA decided to file the lawsuit, Thursday seeking a temporary restraining order against Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order 141 in addition to a preliminary and permanent injunction.
Bars—closed for 78 consecutive days because of Governor Cooper’s executive order—have suffered severe losses.
Medford’s concern is that without swift action, some bars may never reopen.
The NCBATA is seeking donations to support its legal fund to help reopen bars www.ncbata.org/fund
