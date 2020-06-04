NCDOT announces intermittent lane closures on Factory Road

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Intermittent lane closures will begin Tuesday, June 9 at 8 a.m. along Factory Road between Safe Passage Way and Majestic Oak Drive in Hampstead to install a storm drain culvert pipe.
The Mill Creek culvert pipe was damaged during Hurricane Florence and needs to be replaced.
“The new culvert has been designed to our current hydraulic standards and will greatly reduce future storm related impacts to this area,” said North Carolina Department of Transport Engineer, Daniel Waugh.
Although one lane will always remain open, intermittent closures will continue through Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Full access will be restored as soon as the work is complete.
The NCDOT recommends allowing extra travel time and suggests using alternative routes when possible.
To obtain more information about this work, contact Daniel Waugh at (910) 467-0520.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.