First Alert Forecast: shower and storm chances on the rise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a seasonably warm and muggy Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 80s but a few lower 90s could mix in on the mainland. Also expect partly sunny skies, a low 10% shower or storm chance, a moderate risk of rip currents, and a very high UV index.
As a weak low pressure system funnels moisture along the Carolina Coast, rain chances in the Cape Fear Region will trend a bit more substantial: 20-30% Thursday night, 40-50% Friday, and 20-30% Saturday and Sunday. The risk for severe storms appears low but we will continue to monitor that angle. And, all the while, high temperatures ought to stay seasonably high: lower 80s Friday, upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.
In the tropics: Cristobal remains likely to finally leave the southern Gulf of Mexico region for Louisiana or a neighboring state later in the weekend or early next week. Cristobal is officially forecast to be at tropical storm strength at that time but, since water temperatures are above-average in the area, it will have to be monitored closely. Cristobal will have little or no impact on the eastern Carolinas.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App carries a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.