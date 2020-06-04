First Alert Forecast: shower and storm chances on the rise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Across the Cape Fear Region, it’s ween a warm & muggy day.
Coming off of highs in the middle and upper 80s, expect skies to remain congested with shower and storm chances to trend a bit more substantial: 20-30% Thursday night, 40-50% Friday, and 40-30% Saturday and 20-30% Sunday. The risk for severe storms appears low but we will continue to monitor that angle. And, all the while, high temperatures ought to stay seasonably high: lower 80s Friday, upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.
In the tropics: Cristobal remains likely to finally leave the southern Gulf of Mexico region for Louisiana or a neighboring state later in the weekend or early next week. Cristobal is officially forecast to be at tropical storm strength at that time but, since water temperatures are above-average in the area, it will have to be monitored closely. Cristobal will have little or no impact on the eastern Carolinas.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App carries a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.