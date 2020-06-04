Driver in triple fatal boat collision indicted on murder charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a boat involved in a triple fatal collision with another boat on the Waccamaw River earlier this year has been indicted on three counts of second-degree murder.
Officials confirmed the new charges against Matthew Ferster on Thursday. Ferster and Travis Suggs, the driver of the other boat involved in the March 29 incident, were already facing charges of operating a boat while impaired, according to officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
No additional charges have been filed against Suggs.
The three killed in the crash – Garrett Smith, 21, Jennifer Hayes, 37, and Megan Lynn, 21 – were all on Suggs’ boat. Suggs and a fifth person on the boat suffered minor injuries.
Ferster and the sole passenger on his boat were not injured.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.