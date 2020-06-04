Carolina Beach cancels Fourth of July fireworks, hopes to have them Labor Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday, because of concerns due to the coronavirus, the Fourth of July fireworks will not take place.
Chamber President Greg Reynolds said with Governor Roy Cooper’s limit on mass gatherings there is no way to control the crowds. “The event typically draws 2-3 thousand people to the beach and with other fireworks events canceled, we were worried we’d get an influx of people on the beach and boardwalk"
Reynolds said people stand shoulder to shoulder to get the best vantage point there’s just no logical way to adhere to the Governor’s rules on mass gatherings to watch the fireworks and they don’t want to put people in harms way.
There is a possibility the outdoor movies at the lake and free outdoor concerts will be able to resume with limited crowds. “There are entry points at the lake so we can control the number of people allowed in,” said Reynolds.
Officials are working on plans to possibly have fireworks Labor Day weekend.
