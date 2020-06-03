WPD interim police chief to lead peace march today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Interim Police Chief Donny Williams and other area law enforcement leaders will lead a peace march at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
“The march will also be a symbol of opposition to the atrocities that happened to George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis,” the Wilmington Police Department said in a news release.
Marchers are asked to meet at 2:45 p.m. at the police department headquarters at 615 Bess Street. The march will proceed to the 1898 Memorial Park at 1074 N. 3rd Street. The march will include prayer by area clergy followed by brief remarks.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.