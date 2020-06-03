Wilmington postpones Fourth of July fireworks celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington on Wednesday announced that its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration has been postponed due to safety concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say the fireworks will be rescheduled to a later date, which has not been determined yet.
“The city will continue to monitor the governor’s guidance regarding mass gatherings and hope to hold this celebration at a later date,” officials said.
Thousands of people flock to downtown Wilmington and line up along the Cape Fear River to take in the yearly fireworks show and celebration.
