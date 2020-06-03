Wilmington Police investigate shooting, one man hospitalized

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Hillcrest community early Wednesday morning.
According to New Hanover County dispatch, at approximately 1:15 A.M, police responded to the 900 block of South 14th street.
One male victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital. At last check, the man was in surgery. His condition is not known at this time.
An investigation is underway and police have not named a suspect.
If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.