UNCW saddened by the passing of Vice Chancellor Patricia Leonard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pat Leonard, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) passed away Tuesday at her home in Carolina Beach.
Leonard had been with UNCW for 37 years and was well-known by many as a collegial, thoughtful partner in so many meaningful endeavors.
She began her career with UNCW as associate dean of students and was named Vice Chancellor in 1996 by Chancellor Leutze.
Leonard was a driving force in the culture of inclusiveness and school spirit; she was a leader who collaborated with her colleagues, supported students and mentored staff.
Many of the buildings on UNCW’s campus were the result of Leonard’s vision, collaboration and unwavering commitment to student learning and growth.
Leonard influenced every aspect of campus life with her vision and enthusiasm.
Her generosity extended into the community and she was well-known for her volunteer work.
“I ask that you take time to reflect on her legacy and the ways she will live on in the work she did at UNCW and through the thousands of students whose lives she helped shape with her boundless dedication and care,” wrote Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli.
Pat Leonard was an extraordinary person who will be missed by many.
