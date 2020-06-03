A look inside the all-new First Alert Hurricane Center on wect.com

By Gabe Ross | June 3, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 4:31 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the 2020 season kicks into gear June 1, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of resources for you to stay up to date on the topics.

The newly-designed website features a broad range of topics and information including...

Featured stories: documenting the latest happenings in the Atlantic

2020 season outlook: containing pre-season and mid-season outlooks from NOAA, CSU, and other meteorological agencies.

Free downloads: including links to the WECT First Alert Weather App, the 2020 WECT Hurricane Survival Guide, and printable hurricane tracking maps.

Hurricane categories: with a break-down of the Saffir-Simpson scale, as it relates to wind speeds and the numeric category assigned.

Rip current information: an important guide designed to save lives and educate about the dangers they pose and ways to escape.

The cone of uncertainty: what it means and what you should do if you see your location appear in a 5-day hurricane forecast cone.

Rules to live by: designed to help you make educated and informed decisions before, during and after a storm.

Frequently asked questions: answering some of the questions you may find yourself asking if faced with impacts from a tropical storm.

Visit wect.com/hurricane for more helpful tips and articles throughout the season and beyond.

