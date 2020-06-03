First Alert Forecast: straight summery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you... and heads up! Temperatures and humidity levels will take a summery step upward across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 80s to locally lower 90s and heat index values - there's a term we haven't mentioned in a while - cresting in the middle 90s. Please make sure to drink plenty of water!
The chance for a shower or storm is a paltry 0% Wednesday but, by Friday, a low pressure system will boost those odds to a healthy 50%. Catch details on this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, your WECT Weather App always features a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Before you go... let’s take a quick trip to the tropics. Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to meander in the far southern Gulf of Mexico. Southerly steering winds are eventually likely to send it northward toward the Louisiana Gulf Coast this weekend. Direct impacts from this distant system remain unlikely in the Carolinas but we will continue to monitor it!
