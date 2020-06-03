First Alert Forecast: straight summery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Temperatures and humidity levels have taken a summery step upward across the Cape Fear Region and will continue to do so through the end of this week. After high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index values in the middle 90s, temperatures should settle to near 70 overnight amid partly to mostly clear skies. Daytime highs in the upper 80s return Thursday so please make sure to drink plenty of water!
The chance for a shower or storm looks to be marginal Thursday at near 20%, but by Friday, a low pressure system will boost those odds to a healthier 50%. Catch details on this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, your WECT Weather App always features a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Before you go... let’s take a quick trip to the tropics. Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to meander in the far southern Gulf of Mexico. Southerly steering winds are eventually likely to send it northward toward the Louisiana Gulf Coast this weekend. Direct impacts from this distant system remain unlikely in the Carolinas but we will continue to monitor it!
