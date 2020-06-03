First Alert Forecast: straight summery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Temperatures and humidity levels have taken a summery step upward across the Cape Fear Region and will continue to do so through the end of this week. After high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index values in the middle 90s, temperatures should settle to near 70 overnight amid partly to mostly clear skies. Daytime highs in the upper 80s return Thursday so please make sure to drink plenty of water!