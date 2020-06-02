Task force recommends drive-in, drive-through graduations for traditional New Hanover high schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A task force formed to develop options for traditional New Hanover County high school graduation celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic has recommended drive-in or drive-through ceremonies, according to material prepared for the New Hanover County Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday night.
“Each school will customize an approved graduation option while adhering to all social distancing requirements and mass gathering restrictions,” the board’s agenda states.
A separate task force looking at options for non-traditional high schools in the county made a similar recommendation, but included the option of holding in-person ceremonies as long as attendance was limited to the mass gathering restrictions outlined in Governor Roy Cooper’s latest executive order (no more than 10 indoors and no more than 25 outdoors).
The school board is expected to consider both recommendations during its meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. If the recommendations are approved, graduations would occur no later than June 19, according to the agenda.
Both task forces were comprised of senior class presidents, senior class advisers and principals from each of the high schools. Additionally, a representative from the NHC Department of Public Health, directors of Safety and Secondary Education along with the deputy superintendent were members of the task forces.
Note: Attendance at all meetings of the New Hanover County Board of Education is currently strictly limited to no more than 10 people. The meeting can be viewed remotely via live streaming on Roku, Apple TV and online at NHCS-TV.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.