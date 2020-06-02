Several Bladen County communities set curfew for the rest of the week

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several municipalities in Bladen County have declared states of emergency this week and enacted a curfew for their towns.
The towns of Elizabethtown, Bladenboro and Clarkton have each set a curfew to begin at 8:30 in the evening until 6 a.m. for every day this week until June 8th. The declarations are all similar in language, excluding law enforcement and first responders from being off the streets at that time. Any violation of the curfew is subject to a misdemeanor charge.
The declarations are in response to unrest across the country at this time, relating to protests taking place in several communities. There have been no notable violent incidents relating to the unrest in these particular Bladen County communities.
