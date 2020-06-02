SABLE assists in search after driver flees law enforcement on foot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement conducted a search after a driver fled his vehicle on foot early Tuesday morning in New Hanover County.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a car driving on the wrong side of the road on South College near Waltmoor Road just before 3 a.m. The car also had no lights on.
The deputy turned around and turned his blue lights on, however, the vehicle did not stop. The suspect vehicle, which reportedly was only driving around 30 mph during the pursuit, turned off College onto Long Leaf Hills Drive, then onto Greenville Loop Road, then onto Oleander Drive.
Brewer said the car drove down Airlie Road before hitting a marshy area. The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot in an unknown direction.
SABLE was called out to assist in the search.
As of Tuesday morning, the suspect had not been taken into custody.
