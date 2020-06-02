Rip currents: Huge hurricane season threat even when a storm isn’t necessarily bearing down

“Dorian was right on top of us… Got all this attention… But didn’t generate nearly the same loss of life as something 2200 miles away as Hurricane Lorenzo did… So we definitely have a lot of work to do to continue to working on the communication of the hazards of long-period swell events and the rip currents they produce from distant tropical cyclones,” said Mark Willis, National Weather Service Wilmington Meteorologist-in-Charge.