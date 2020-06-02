Protesters disperse from Wilmington City Hall minutes after curfew

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just moments after the city’s 9 p.m. curfew went into effect, crowds that had gathered at Wilmington City Hall all left.
Just as the clock struck 9 p.m. law enforcement vehicles with their lights on came over the loud speaker notifying demonstrators they had to disperse or they were subject to arrest.
People picked up and left and just moments after deputies made the announcement, the steps of city hall were vacant.
Officers marched through the streets of downtown to make sure the area was clear as the SABLE helicopter hovered overhead.
Earlier in the evening, businesses on North Front Street preemptively boarded up their windows ahead of the curfew. There have been no reports of vandalism or property damage Tuesday night.
“We are just boarding up as a precautionary measure. The protest, we want them to be peaceful and easy and we understand why folks are here. But when folks come out of town things might get a little bit rowdy we are just here to mitigate as much damage as possible,” Shuckin Shack CEO Jonathan Weathington said.
“I hope the protesting stays peaceful. I think it’s a great thing. But unfortunately I think there are some bad elements that are using it as a reason to create anarchy,” said Issacs manager David Lazar.
