NHCS transitioning to summer food service program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools’ Grab and Go meal service, which started on March 16 due to COVID-19 school closures, will transition to an expanded version of the district’s summer food service program later this month.
Beginning on Monday, June 15, free breakfast and lunch for children 18 years and younger will be available for pick-up at nine school sites from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All of the sites are drive-through or walk-up only and no enrollment is required.
“Recipients should be prepared to drive up or walk up to the designated area and let staff know how many meals are needed,” the school system said in a news release.
Summer food service is available at the following schools:
- Castle Hayne Elementary School
- College Park Elementary School
- Forest Hills Elementary School
- Laney High School
- Murray Middle School
- Pine Valley Elementary School
- Mary C. Williams Elementary School
- Williston Middle School
- Wrightsboro Elementary School
Bus delivery to 46 neighborhood sites will continue through June 30. A list of bus delivery sites and times can be found here.
