LIVE: New Hanover Co., Wilmington leaders holding news conference to discuss recent protests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and local law enforcement will hold a joint news conference Tuesday, June 2, to “discuss the recent protests and protective measures being taken by the county and city.”
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. You can view it live here.
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Sheriff Ed McMahon, Interim Police Chief Donny Williams, and District Attorney Ben David are expected to attend.
