LIVE: New Hanover Co., Wilmington leaders holding news conference to discuss recent protests
New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and local law enforcement will hold a joint news conference Tuesday, June 2, to “discuss the recent protests and protective measures being taken by the county and city.” (Source: WECT/Emily Featherston, WECT)
By WECT Staff | June 2, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 1:36 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and local law enforcement will hold a joint news conference Tuesday, June 2, to “discuss the recent protests and protective measures being taken by the county and city.”

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. You can view it live here.

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Sheriff Ed McMahon, Interim Police Chief Donny Williams, and District Attorney Ben David are expected to attend.

