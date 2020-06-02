First Alert Forecast: tropics buzzing but settled weather continues at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! A tropical storm named Cristobal remains likely to churn in the western Gulf of Mexico this week, but your Cape Fear Region forecast is nice and settled. For Tuesday, enjoy another sun / clouds mix, light southwest breezes, and afternoon highs in the seasonable lower and middle 80s. Hazards include a very high UV Index and a moderate risk of rip currents.
Your forecast trends stickier and more summery Tuesday night into Wednesday with low and high temperatures mainly in the upper 60s and upper 80s, respectively. Should Wilmington manage to sneak up to 90, it would be the first such time in 2020! Odds for showers and storms will stay low initially – 10% Wednesday and 20% Thursday – before swelling to a more substantial 50% by Friday.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington – including a peek at the weekend – right here. And remember, your WECT Weather App always features a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
