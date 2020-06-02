Faith leaders in Columbus County organize a Gospel Protest for Thursday

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Clergy and faith leaders of Columbus County plan to come together Thursday evening for a Gospel Protest in the city of Whiteville.
Dr. Dalton Dockery, a local community leader and the Columbus County extension director for horticulture and agriculture, announced the event on his Facebook page this weekend. The Gospel Protest is in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while being arrested by local police there and the subsequent protests that have started across the country.
The event will start at 5:30 Thursday evening with a march from Lee Street to the courthouse in Whiteville. There will be a service when the community reaches the courthouse. Citizens are encouraged to wear masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
