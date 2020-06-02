Wilmington Mayor puts curfew into effect after unruly ending to Monday protests

Demonstrators gathered for a third day of protests in Wilmington to mark the death of George Floyd, the African-American man seen on video shouting “I can’t breathe’ while a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer kneeled on his neck. It began on the steps of City Hall late in the afternoon and grew in size throughout the evening with police officers and sheriff’s deputies monitoring the activity. After sundown, the group marched from Third Street to Market Street and eventually made its’ way back to the courthouse steps, chanting George Floyd’s name along with ‘No Justice, No Peace’ and ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’, a reference to the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.