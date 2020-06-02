Cooper: A ‘full’ Republican National Convention like organizers want is ‘very unlikely’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper said that Republican plans for a full-scale national convention in Charlotte in August “is very unlikely.”
On Tuesday, Cooper released the letter he sent to Republican leaders after the group said it wanted a “full convention” that included 19,000 delegates, alternative delegates, staff, volunteers, elected officials, and guests inside the Spectrum Center.
Republicans also required hotels, restaurants, and bars to be at full capacity for the convention.
“As much as we want the conditions surrounding COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely,” Cooper stated in the letter.
Tuesday’s development comes after a continued back-and-forth between state leaders and the Republican National Committee.
Cooper said RNC leaders initially acknowledged the need for a scaled-back convention to protect the health of participants as well as North Carolinians.
“Unfortunately, it appears that has now changed,” Cooper stated. “The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing, and face coverings is a necessity.”
Cooper said his administration is open to continuing talks about a scaled-down convention.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee during a Tuesday news conference acknowledged that his office has had contact with Republican leaders about the possibility of holding the convention in Nashville.
Lee also said that Republicans will be in Nashville on Thursday to tour the city.
Politico reports that Nashville is one of several locations that the RNC has expressed interest in. Others include Las Vegas, Orlando, Jacksonville, Fla, and Georgia. Republican leaders are likely to visit several of them in the coming days, according to Politico.
