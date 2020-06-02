CFPUA to extend suspension of service disconnections, late fees through July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA has announced it is extending its suspension of delinquency-related service disconnections and late fees through July.
On March 13, the utility stopped all delinquency-related service disconnections in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of March, Gov. Roy Cooper directed utilities in the state to halt service disconnections and late fees or interest on any bill issued through the end of May. Last week, Cooper extended the suspension through July 29.
“It is important to note that regular service charges will continue to accrue on all active CFPUA accounts,” the utility said in a news release. “If you would like to talk with a CFPUA customer service representative about establishing a payment plan, call 910-332-6550 to schedule an appointment.”
