Wilmington business owner heads to court Monday to try to reopen business

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jason Morgan, the owner of Muscleworx Fitness Systems, heads to court Monday in his fight to reopen his business during the coronavirus pandemic.
While North Carolina moved into Phase Two of a reopening plan in recent weeks, businesses like gyms are required to continue to stay closed under Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order. Earlier in May, Morgan was cited for operating his gym outside of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
In a complaint filed last week, Morgan revealed he’s been forced to move his business to Carolina Beach during this time in part because of the financial burden of the forced closure. Morgan argues he can not wait the expected five weeks before gyms may be able to open again according to the order.
Morgan’s lawsuit seeks the following:
- A declaration that he is entitled to the enjoyment of the “fruits of his labor, free from the intrusion of the government, and that the government intrusion is not narrowly tailored to avoid denying Plaintiff’s State and/or Federal Constitutional rights"
- An injunction and/or order prohibiting the enforcement of any and all executive orders of Gov. Cooper that prohibit the operation of his business.
- An injunction and/or order prohibiting the enforcement of any and all executive orders prohibiting members and guests from using Muscleworx Fitness Systems.
Morgan has a court hearing scheduled for 11:45 Monday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.