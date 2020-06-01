‘This is not moment, but a movement’: Black Lives Matter Wilmington Chapter hosts virtual round-table discussion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Black Lives Matter (BLM) Wilmington Chapter hosted a virtual town hall Monday afternoon.
Over 100 people joined the conversation to discuss the civil unrest happening all over the country and right here in the Cape Fear. After Saturday’s peaceful protest in downtown Wilmington, Sonya Patrick, the organizer for BLM Wilmington, says more needs to be done.
“This is not a moment, but a movement," said Patrick. “Only way to get better is for people to stand up and rise up. I know I’m sick and tired. Enough is enough.”
BLM and several other local activist groups are working to come with a plan to address local and state elected officials with.
“What we want to do now is implement a plan to change the system," said Patrick.
That’s what the town hall meeting was all about. Discussing what has been going on in cities and towns all over the country and what to do next to see real change and bring peace.
“Where there’s no justice, there’s no peace," said Patrick "If we want peace in the nation, give us justice. Stop this institutionalized system that is oppressing people.”
Patrick says it’s important to use your voice and encourages everyone to speak out.
“Power can be enforced such that we have a loss of liberty, physical harm or we are able to lose our resources just like that without any justice inside of it," said Devon Scott a local activist. "That is what we’re fighting for.”
Patrick says after the nearly three hour long meeting, she’s confident the group of people fighting and working for change will help make it happen.
“They care about our community, they care about what’s happening, and they’re ready to make change," said Patrick.
BLM Wilmington will hold another virtual town hall meeting on Monday, June 8 at 3 p.m.
