Sexual harassment allegations against BSL police chief ‘unfounded,’ investigation concludes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Allegations that Chief Gregory Jordan sexually harassed female employees at the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department are “unfounded," an independent investigation into the matter has concluded.
Last month, city commissioners received a complaint from a former member of the police department, alleging sexual harassment and uneven discipline policies by the new chief of police. Following a closed-session meeting, Mayor Craig Caster announced that commissioners authorized City Manager Jeff Repp to look into the allegations.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was brought in to conduct an independent investigation and the agency delivered their findings to commissioners on Friday, May 29.
According to the one-page summary that was made public by the city on Monday, the investigation was led by Lt. Timothy Clemmons who concluded that while the sexual harassment allegations against Chief Jordan were “unfounded,” Jordan did use “poor judgement in some of the conversations and comments made to subordinates under his command.”
The initial complaint alleged that Jordan made a sexually suggestive or lewd comment about a female officer on at least two occasions and in front of other subordinates. The complaint also alleged that female officers within the department were afraid to come forward due to possible retaliation.
Clemmons stated that he interviewed “every available female employee and any employee reported as present during the alleged sexual harassment and was unable to sustain any allegations.” He added that he also talked to the female officer that was allegedly harassed and she reported that she was never harassed by Jordan and never felt uncomfortable working with the chief.
“Several female employees stated that they felt they could report inappropriate behaviour if it was ever to occur,” Clemmons stated in the report. “No current employees report a hostile work environment at the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and all had nothing but good comments to make about Chief Jordan.”
However, the investigation did conclude that Jordan used “poor judgement” when he posted an inappropriate comment on a text group which included several female employees. The details of the comment were not provided in the investigation summary.
Clemmons also determined that no employee was coached on what to say or how to answer questions related to the investigation.
“I would like to personally thank BCSO Chief Deputy Charlie Miller and his team of investigators for completing their investigation and also Chief Jordan and the members of the BSL Police Department for their cooperation and willingness to work with the BCSO to complete this matter in a timely fashion. I sincerely hope that this will remove the cloud of suspicion that has hung over the department these past few weeks. We value the public service that all of our officers, both male and female, bring to our city on a daily basis,” stated City Manager Jeff Repp.
Repp added that the BCSO report has some information that he and Jordan will use to improve communications within the department to “avoid any chances of conversations being misinterpreted by fellow employees going forward.”
