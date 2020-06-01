Rouzer denounces lawless criminal activity as the work of professional anarchists

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC7) issued a statement, Monday, on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week and the ensuing protests across the nation.
“Over the past few days, we have all seen the images from across the nation of riots, destruction and looting, undercutting the rightful message of those who have shown up to protest and make their case in peace.,” said Congressman Rouzer. “What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis last week is a heinous tragedy and murder by any measure. Justice needs to be served, and I am confident that the state of Minnesota will ensure that it is.”
Rouzer says there is no justification for the lawless actions and criminal activity and that it does not honor Mr. Floyd’s memory.
“Instead, small business owners—many of whom are minority and have been struggling to survive during the COVID-19 outbreak—now face even greater challenges due to the plunder of their businesses by professional anarchists and those motivated to do destruction by the force of Evil. Many of those businesses now have customers with nowhere to turn for their food and other necessities.”
He added that evil knows that emotion gives way to poor judgment and poor judgment leads to one’s own destruction.
“May we all turn to God and let Him heal our land—changing each heart, one by one,” Rouzer concluded.
