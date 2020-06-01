New Hanover, Wilmington leaders react to Sunday protest that turned violent

"George Floyd’s senseless killing has united people all across the country to come together and work towards real change in our society. Regarding the local events in downtown Wilmington, the vast majority of people appeared to follow Rev. King’s style of peaceful protests. Everyone is saddened and is grieving over Mr. Floyd’s death, but also over the loss of generations of minorities who have been left behind and victimized by the last bastions of racism in our country. I feel the same angst and grief over the soul of our nation as the peaceful and law-abiding protestors that had gathered on a warm, spring evening on 3rd street to be together.