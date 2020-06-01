More local services set to return as June arrives

You can drop off 2019 tax paperwork for filing at either the Senior Resource Center at the corner of Shipyard and College or the Carolina Beach Community Center. Senior Resource Center hours are from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s by appointment only so call (910) 798-6416 to schedule it. You can stop by the Carolina Beach Community Center between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday for the service. You’ll have to drop off the information and then return to pick it up. A tax preparer will call you to verify specific information over the phone.