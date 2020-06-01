More local services set to return as June arrives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday is June 1st and the turn to a new month on the calendar means more local government services are set to return. Many services have been on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thalian Hall reopens for public visits
In the city of Wilmington, city offices will now be open for appointments between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. You may enter buildings without an appointment for short visits. You will have to undergo a temperature check. Shields and hand sanitizing stations are in place to protect everyone visiting city hall. Masks are encouraged but not required.
VITA program returns in New Hanover County
The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center is starting its Volunteer Income Tax Assistant program called VITA for short on Monday. The program was suspended during the pandemic, but will now return for drop-off service. It’s a free tax prep service available to any resident in New Hanover County.
You can drop off 2019 tax paperwork for filing at either the Senior Resource Center at the corner of Shipyard and College or the Carolina Beach Community Center. Senior Resource Center hours are from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s by appointment only so call (910) 798-6416 to schedule it. You can stop by the Carolina Beach Community Center between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday for the service. You’ll have to drop off the information and then return to pick it up. A tax preparer will call you to verify specific information over the phone.
Brunswick County Courthouse resumes normal hours
The Brunswick County Courthouse picks back up on regular business hours and court sessions starting Monday. That is between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are social distancing at the courthouse. You will need to check in with bailiffs and you will receive a text message when it’s time to report to a courtroom. At the courthouse, you are required to have a face covering or mask. You will be provided one if you don’t have one with you.
If we run across any other reopenings starting in early June, we will be sure to update this story.
