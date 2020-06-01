Hollywood task force establishes guidelines to get the cameras rolling again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Hollywood task force is working to get the cameras rolling again after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown movie productions globally.
The Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force submitted guidelines for consideration so that motion pictures, television, and streaming productions can resume filming. The guidelines address ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a report from the group, protective measures will be put into place on sets, including regular screening, diagnostic testing, use of personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting work sites, and appropriate response should an employee contract COVID-19 or be exposed to the potentially deadly virus.
Each production will have a designated COVID-19 Compliance Officer, with specialized training and authority to address issues as they arise.
Other recommendations include prioritizing indoor and outdoor locations where access can be secured and members of the production can be kept away from the general public when possible.
These recommendations would impact movie production in Wilmington, which was put on hold since the start of the pandemic.
The Lost Boys was put on hiatus in March until further notice. The pilot is a reboot for the CW of the 1980s movie of the same name. Crews were also had to stop production on FOX’s This Country starring Seann William Scott.
The Hulu series ‘Reprisal’ which was filmed in Wilmington in 2019 was canceled by the network in April.
The pandemic was a major setback for the local movie industry after finally starting to pickup production.
After years of being skipped over for more enticing incentives in neighboring states, the film industry began to thrive in North Carolina once again in 2019.
The guidelines will likely be in place on the “relaunch” of the iconic slasher series “Scream” - set for production in Wilmington in the fall.
The report also recommends limiting crowd and street scenes.
The Task Force consists of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and its West Coast Studio Local Unions, as well as its New York Local Unions, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as well as the Basic Crafts Unions, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the Directors Guild of America as well as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and other representatives of the producers.
