First Alert Forecast: pleasantly drier with rangy temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Good to see you! Feels great to be able to forecast low rain chances across the Cape Fear Region: 0% Monday, 10% Tuesday, 10% Wednesday, 10% Thursday, 40% Friday, 40% Saturday, and 40% Sunday.
A high pressure system will show its cool side early in the week with Monday and Tuesday high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s and a crisp - by June standards - nighttime around 60 in between.
But, beginning Wednesday, a hotter and muggier brand of weather will develop, including daytime temperatures maxing in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Wilmington may hit 90 for the first time in 2020.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day Forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a ten-day forecast for any spot you wish.
On the tropics: Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins this Monday with no threats to the Cape Fear Region. Tropical storm development is trending more likely in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this week.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.