Couple indicted for bilking $13 million from North Carolina Medicaid to pay for lavish lifestyle

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Federal authorities in North Carolina say a man and woman from Las Vegas have been arrested and accused of using obituary postings to siphon $13 million in fraudulent charges from the North Carolina Medicaid Program.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a news release that 44-year-old Latisha Harron and 50-year-old Timothy Harron are accused of stealing identities, billing the government for phony home health services, and laundering the proceeds by buying luxury items.
Those items include a private jet, jewelry, clothing, and properties in Ahoskie and Rich Square.
U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. calls it one of the most brazen and egregious cases of home health Medicaid fraud ever in the area.
