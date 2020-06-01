Commissioners make decisions on several developments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted on three large mixed-use development proposals at its regular board meeting held Monday at 4 p.m.
After previously postponing the decision, the Commissioners unanimously denied a special use permit for a large, mixed-use project at 7241 Market Street in a 5-0 vote this evening.
Tribute Companies, on behalf of the property owner, Coswald LLC, submitted a special-use permit request to the county to allow residential use within a commercial district on 15.6 acres of land near the intersection of Lendire Road and Market Street.
The New Hanover County Planning Board approved the permit request in October 2019, but it still needed the green light from county commissioners.
The development would have comprised 12 three-story buildings along with a one-story building and a two-story building.
In another decision, Commissioners approved the plans in a 4-1 vote to develop the 52 acres between Old Market Street and Shiraz Way. Commissioner Rob Zapple voted against the proposal for the development that will be called The Oaks at Murray Farm.
After Logan Developers re-submitted plans before Christmas with a reduction in the total number of units, the New Hanover County Planning Board approved the re-zoning request for a development that would include apartments, town homes and single-family homes in Porters Neck earlier this year.
Neighbors had expressed concern about traffic, flooding and stress on the area’s water systems and schools.
A third development request for 575 residential units on land adjacent to Tarin Woods, near the Tregembo Animal Park, failed to gain approval and was denied in a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Julia Olson-Boseman, Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield voted against the proposal.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.