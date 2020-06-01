Boil water advisory begins Tuesday for Wilmington apartment complex

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil water advisory is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, for the Meridian at Fairfield Park Apartments.
CFPUA officials say that the advisory will affect about 300 customers at the apartment complex located at 4605 Fairview Drive.
Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.
For that reason, water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minutes before its consumed.
