After several taxing years, another hurricane season dawns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season list, Arthur and Bertha, have already come and gone. Previous forms of Arthur and Bertha included Category 2 hurricanes. Bertha: a direct hit in 1996. Arthur: a brush en route to a Carteret County, North Carolina landfall in July of 2014.
Since 2014, southeastern North Carolina has faced an insane run of tropical activity.
Flooding from moisture from Hurricane Joaquin in 2015...
Tropical Storm Hermine and Hurricane Matthew with more epic flooding in 2016...
A graze from Irma, a slam from Florence, and a shove from Dorian in 2017, 2018, and 2019...
The bruises and scars remain, but another Hurricane Season is here. This week, we'll be looking at the process of healing from recent storms and tell what you can do to prepare for any that might come our way this year.
With the added hazard of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is definitely the right time take a fresh approach to your family’s plan.
Prepare for the worst, hope for the best, and trust your First Alert Weather Team!
