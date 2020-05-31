Riot, pandemic lead to closure of Raleigh restaurant with Wilmington ties

May 31, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 5:26 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A downtown Raleigh restaurant with ties to Wilmington does not plan to reopen after damage sustained during a riot late Saturday evening.

Tama Cafe started in Wilmington with business leaders Rocco Quaranto, Kelly Struble and Wells Struble. The business opened a Raleigh location in the downtown area. After the destruction this weekend and sustained losses due to a closure during the coronavirus pandemic, the business does not intend to reopen its doors.

The location in Wilmington continues to operate.

