Police arrest man in connection with shooting incident Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Wilmington say they have arrested a man in connection with firing shots in the 2000 block of Princess Place Drive Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened after 4pm, according to authorities. It was picked up on the city’s Shotspotter system which picks up gunfire. No one was injured, but police say they found an infant inside a vehicle at the scene.
No other details are available at this point. We will update this story as new information becomes known.
