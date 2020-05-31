NC will observe Day of Mourning Monday for victims of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina will recognize the loss of more than 100,000 Americans due to COVID-19 with a Day of Mourning Monday across the state.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is ordering state flags to be lowered to half-staff in their memory. Nearly 1,000 of the victims are from North Carolina.
“This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that our death count is not just a number, it represents people, communities and families in mourning. I encourage North Carolinians to join in this moment of silence in honor of the people we have lost and their loved ones who are struggling in the wake of this cruel virus,” Governor Cooper said in an emailed statement Sunday evening.
There will be a moment of silence Monday at noon with more than 100 faith-based leaders of various communities leading the effort.
