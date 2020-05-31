WATCH LIVE: Governor Cooper addresses recent violence during protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper plans to hold a media briefing Sunday afternoon to address recent violent incidents across the state.
Protests in Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville among other communities led to several arrests overnight. Communities across the country have been the site of protests since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while being arrested by police.
Early Sunday morning, Governor Cooper released the following statement.
“I am in continuing contact with Emergency Management leaders about violence occurring in some of our cities. Frustrating that planned peaceful protests about real systemic racism are marred. I am grateful for those seeking justice peacefully.”
North Carolina Lt. Governor Dan Forest released a statement Sunday afternoon in regards to the violence.
“Committing injustice to protest injustice serves no purpose, can bring no peace, start no meaningful dialogue, and drives a wedge between a society that so desperately needs to unite. Our state does not support police brutality or support rioting, looting and burning of property of those who had nothing to do with that brutality. Swift justice is needed in the George Floyd case. Immediate enforcement is needed to stop the destruction we are seeing here at home. Both are wrong,” Lt. Governor Forest said in an emailed statement.
