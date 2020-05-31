WATCH LIVE: Governor Cooper addresses recent violence during protests

“Committing injustice to protest injustice serves no purpose, can bring no peace, start no meaningful dialogue, and drives a wedge between a society that so desperately needs to unite. Our state does not support police brutality or support rioting, looting and burning of property of those who had nothing to do with that brutality. Swift justice is needed in the George Floyd case. Immediate enforcement is needed to stop the destruction we are seeing here at home. Both are wrong,” Lt. Governor Forest said in an emailed statement.