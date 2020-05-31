Man arrested for shooting into crowd of people

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police arrested a man after he fired a gun into a crowd of people on Saturday night.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of N. 31st St. in reference to a multiple-round Shotspotter alert.
According to eyewitness accounts taken at the scene, 58-year-old William Council had been in a physical disturbance with another male that drew the attention of a small crowd.
Council then entered a residence to retrieve a shotgun, which he proceeded to fire through a glass door into the crowd. No injuries were reported.
Upon appearing in bond court Sunday, Council was arrested and charged with three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Injury to Real Property, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, and violating city ordinance.
He is currently being held under a $250,000 secured bond.
