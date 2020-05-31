First Alert Forecast: trending drier and cooler as June begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Before I get into the synopsis for the week ahead, I want to bid farewell, to Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz who is leaving us after more than two years at WECT. Jesslyn has been a stellar work colleague and an integral part of the team, whether she’s delivering a forecast or out in the field covering the aftermath of severe weather. You can watch her deliver her final forecast for WECT tonight at 6, 10 and 11.