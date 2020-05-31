First Alert Forecast: trending drier and cooler as June begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Before I get into the synopsis for the week ahead, I want to bid farewell, to Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz who is leaving us after more than two years at WECT. Jesslyn has been a stellar work colleague and an integral part of the team, whether she’s delivering a forecast or out in the field covering the aftermath of severe weather. You can watch her deliver her final forecast for WECT tonight at 6, 10 and 11.
Now, on to the forecast... Following the passage of a cold front, drier, less humid and cooler days are on tap as we close out the month of May. Expect temperatures to trend slightly below average for the next few days in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
remember our broad area of showers and storms in the Central Atlantic? It actually weakened a bit Saturday which means any chance of becoming Christobal and setting a modern meteorological record are dwindling. It still poses medium odds of development the next 2-5 days, and should not pose any threat to land; Carolinas, or otherwise.
Your seven-day forecast for the Wilmington Metro is right here. Pay close attention to the middle and end of the week as temperatures turn up to near 90 amid stray showers and storm chances. Remember, you can take the forecast out the full ten days and for any location you choose, with your WECT Weather App.
Enjoy your day!
