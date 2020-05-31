First Alert Forecast: Sunglasses and sunscreen needed for much of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you have enjoyed your weekend so far!
Drier air and cooler temperatures are moving into the Cape Fear Region to start off the week! Temperatures Monday ranging in the middle to upper 70s and increase to the low 90s in some backyards by the end of the week! Expect lots of sunshine for much of the week ahead as well, so stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen!
Remember our broad area of showers and storms in the Central Atlantic? It doesn’t look like we’ll get Christobal from it, as shower and storm activity has dropped. It will move northeast and stay over open water. Meanwhile near the Gulf of Mexico, remnants from a tropical depression the Pacific may merge with an area of showers and storms and could re-develop later in the week. Odds for development are medium in the next 2-5 days, but we’ll continue to watch the Tropics as the Atlantic Hurricane Season starts tomorrow, June 1.
Enjoy your day!
