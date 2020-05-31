First Alert Forecast: Sunglasses and sunscreen needed for much of the week

Remember our broad area of showers and storms in the Central Atlantic? It doesn’t look like we’ll get Christobal from it, as shower and storm activity has dropped. It will move northeast and stay over open water. Meanwhile near the Gulf of Mexico, remnants from a tropical depression the Pacific may merge with an area of showers and storms and could re-develop later in the week. Odds for development are medium in the next 2-5 days, but we’ll continue to watch the Tropics as the Atlantic Hurricane Season starts tomorrow, June 1.