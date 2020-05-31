Columbus County Sheriff says they’ll be out in full force to protect citizens

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene posted a message on Facebook to citizens of his community Sunday in response to rumors of potential riots in that area.
Sheriff Greene says this is a time for prayer and understanding and they support organized protest. However, if some people choose to break the law, they will step in and take charge.
“We will be out in full force protecting our citizens and property and we ask that everyone pass the word that we care about each other and their property but we will not tolerate any destruction of property or theft,” Sheriff Greene wrote in part on Facebook.
“Please pray for our county as our citizens and business owners have been through a lot in the past few months and we do not need anymore problems just when everyone is trying to get back to normal. We ask for your prayers, understanding, and support as we move forward to better days ahead,” Sheriff Greene said.
