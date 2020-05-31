Carolina Beach man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement in Carolina Beach arrested a man after being involved in a hit-and-run, killing one individual.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle & pedestrian in the 500 block of Carolina Beach Avenue. Members from the Carolina Beach Police & Fire Departments, Kure Beach Police Department and New Hanover County EMS were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, officers were able to locate a victim with serious, life-threatening injuries. Despite life saving measures taken by those on the scene, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
After conducting a nearby search using information given by witnesses of the incident, the vehicle was located. CBPD arrested the driver of the vehicle, 74-year-old Erwin Ellis Williams. Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision.
Williams has since been charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Hit & Run Causing Serious Injury or Death, and Driving While Impaired. He is currently being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
The NC Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified will make the official determination on cause of death at a later date. Police have identified the male victim and are currently in the process of notifying next of kin.
The incident is still under investigation. An update on the victim’s identity will be provided after next of kin has been notified.
