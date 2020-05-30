Wilmington man arrested after acts of Arson & Attempted Murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police arrested a man overnight for the act of arson and attempted murder.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in the 2600 block of McClammy Street.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, a 65-year-old male was asleep in the vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. That is when Warren Clarkson, 62, used a fuel can located on the property to douse the vehicle in gasoline.
With the victim still asleep inside, Clarkson set fire to the vehicle and immediately fled the scene. The victim was able to exit the vehicle and suffered only minor burns.
Clarkson was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder, Burning Personal Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He is currently being held under a $505,000 secured bond.
