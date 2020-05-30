NC Governor extends eviction, utility shutoff moratorium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has extended the prohibition on cutting off utilities and evicting folks from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
By signing the executive order Saturday, the moratorium on evictions is extended another three weeks and the moratorium on utility shutoff will go on for another sixty days.
The Council of State agreed with the governor’s decision, according to a news release.
The specifics of the executive order are as follows:
Evictions
- Is effective immediately and lasts for 3 weeks;
- Would prevent landlords from initiating summary ejections or other eviction proceedings against a tenant for nonpayment or late payment of rent;
- Prevents landlords from assessing late fees or other penalties for late or nonpayment;
- Prevents the accumulation of additional interest, fees, or other penalties for existing late fees while this Order is in effect;
- Requires landlords to give tenants a minimum of six months to pay outstanding rent;
- Requires leases to be modified to disallow evicting tenants for reasons of late or nonpayments; and
- Makes clear that evictions for reasons related to health and safety can take place.
Utilities
- Continues effective immediately and lasts 60 days;
- Prohibits utility disconnections for all customers;
- Prohibits billing or collection of late fees, penalties, and other charges for failure to pay; and
- Extends repayment plans at least six months, and sets the default term for repayment to six months for cases when the utility and customer cannot agree on the terms of an extended repayment plan.
